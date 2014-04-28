A Local News Crew Caught Up With V. Stiviano Outside Her Home In Los Angeles

Since they started “dating” in 2010, Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and his girlfriend/mistress/”niece” V. Stiviano have been photographed in their courtside seats at the Staples Center on many occasions, so it’d be a real stretch to say that she isn’t used to some extra attention. After all, when you’re almost six decades younger than your gentleman lover, people tend to look at you and think, “Aw, that’s a girl who knows what love is. Quick, take a picture.”
But now that Stiviano is one subject of the infamous audio recordings released by TMZ and Deadspin, that she totally didn’t leak to the public as a means of “getting even” for Rochelle Sterling filing a lawsuit against her, and ever since she started hash-tagging the names of the world’s biggest publishing houses on posts on her Instagram account, it seems that Viviano has become a little shy. Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC caught up with Stiviano outside her home yesterday, and she had either just taken a break from an intense poker game, or she didn’t want her face to be on TV. At least not local TV. I mean, what is she, an animal?
Come on, guys, let’s leave the girl who claims she didn’t very conveniently release 15 minutes of audio that exposes Donald Sterling as a vile racist (again), despite the fact that she’s being sued by that notorious racist’s estranged wife for more than $1.8 million, alone. She deserves her privacy, okay?
sooooooooo ……… we’re shaming the mistress and not the racist now? how 14th century of us. keep up the righteous reporting uproxx, bully for you, bully i say ! please do go on dumping ever increasing amounts of swill into the zeitgeist cause you know we don’t have nearly enough of that. sterling is a degenerate racist, his mistress a golddigger who hit him where it hurt, these two things are not equal. but please continue , i’m quite sure you’ll be able to put the .25 cents you make off the ads to this “story” to good use.
Not saying she’s a….
[youtu.be]
…but she ain’t messin’ with no…um…something something.
Also, I’m with you in spirit, Righteous Axe. Sterling is one of the douchiest douches who ever douched. But maybe the bigger picture is that all of these people are douchebags, too.
@Iron Mike Sharpie : Everybody is a bit of a douchebag in their own right, including this woman, for all sorts of reasons, though the crux of this story is how an unrepentant scumbag like Donald Sterling is allowed to not only achieve such a rarefied position in the public sphere, but is allowed to keep his position of influence and authority in the year of our lord 2014.
This woman isn’t a human interest story, it’s slut shamming, and i for one have nothing but respect for sluts, and nothing but disdain for racists. Hounding her is the lowest form of journalism there is besides putting TV cameras on the parents of those lost in plane or ferry disasters.
I’m all about keeping our eye on the ball, not being dissuaded by the easy distraction, and thereby perpetuating the ongoing canker sore that is Donald Sterling and his “ownership” of black men’s contracts and the major metropolitan area sports franchise which employs them.
Yeah dude… she is worse. Look I have no problem with someone being racist behind closed doors. As long as he keeps his mouth shut about it in PUBLIC and treats people well in PUBLIC and doesnt discriminate in PUBLIC the he can be a racist person all he wants. They are his thoughts and his views.
What this chick did was shallow.
I agree with you that Sterling is piece of human garbage, and should be the focus of this story. I disagree that the attention focused on his girlfriend is ALL slut-shaming. Some people are pointing the the “Uncle Tom” aspect….that you must have zero self-respect when you would knowingly sleep with someone who makes it known he dislikes people of your race.
In any event, while I don’t think she should be the object of the same scorn Sterling is, I also won’t be joining you in feeling too sorry for her.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! : I think you read me wrong. I don’t feel sorry for her, I feel sorry for us having to be bombarded with the process stories as apposed to the story itself. I feel sorry that we saw the Clippers take the court yesterday, I don’t think I’ll ever get over that. I feel sorry that this is a conversation we still need to be having. I feel sorry a man like this is such a publicly successful figure, embarrassing every single one of us who put one penny in his pocket. directly or indirectly, through NBA tickets, or watching NBA games on TV, all these many years after having example after example what a racist piece of filth he really is.
Oh give me a break. She uses her looks to make money off an old racist. Hugh Hefner’s various wives look like saints by comparison. Slut shaming is bad, but that isn’t what this is about. She chose to get in bed with a bad guy purely for money and I have zero sympathy for her.
Fucking Democrat donors.
Can someone explain to me what the hell the deal is with “V” in place of an actual proper (or nick) name?
a) it’s easy to spell and remember?
b) it stands for “Vagina”?
c) she was the fifth child in her family?
Ha. I keep going with something more salacious, like, “It’s gender neutral and there’s another shoe yet to drop in this story.”
V for Vendetta?
Well it looks like she’s falling back on a secondary career as a welder. (Cue the Flashdance theme)
Question…. the girl, what is her nationality? She seems to have at least some darker tint to her skin. Dont know if it is darker Asian or African ancestry though.
you are a waste of protons and electrons
How? All I asked is what her race was? I dont know. How is that anything you should call me a name over?
Seemed like a legit question to me. I heard she was African-American and Mexican. It only matters in an ironic way, i.e., she was “dating” a racist when in fact she is a person of colour herself.
Thanks. I too think it was weird of her to date a guy that hates her race, if she was african american. Her eyes and nose are are what threw me off. Looked like she might be part asian.
She has been reported to be half Mexican and half African American although the welder’s mask does point to Asian, so I could see how you could make that assumption.
She reminds me of the tranny that Stu screwed in the Hangover 2.
She’s working some legit man-hands. And that big ass watch? I don’t know too many women who would find that appealing.
She may be pegging him in more ways than one.
The whole “slut shaming” etymology seems like a post-modern smokescreen for flat out scum behavior. But if they throw that term in there, it’s supposed to silence the critics? I mean, come on. Some of the same women who cleverly use this tactic actually have the nerve to “hate” Al Sharpton and the race card racket. They are both the same.