A Minor League Hockey Team Will Wear These Puffy Shirts To Honor The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Seinfeld’

Just when you thought minor-league promos couldn’t get any worse, a team pulls a stunt like this—AND TOTALLY REDEEMS ITSELF. The Bakersfield Condors, an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, will wear these puffy shirts to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Seinfeld on November 16th.

The backs of the jerseys will have names of Seinfeld characters. Among them, Jerry, George, Kramer, Newman, Frank Costanza, Puddy, J. Peterman, Jackie Chiles, Bubble Boy, Keith Hernandez and Mickey Abbott. Also one lucky player will have the Assman jersey. For what it’s worth, I want an Assman jersey for reasons that have nothing to do with the show. But I digress.

Anyway, the team is asking for help to fill out the roster. They need five more names and yes, they have to be Seinfeld characters. Fans can vote on it via Facebook and Twitter and whatever social media thing the Condors have going on. More importantly, if Dolores isn’t one of the finalists, you can all go to hell.

Obligatory clip from “Puffy Shirt” episode below.

