An 8-Year-Old (And His Team) Were Fined $500 For Breaking A Pee Wee League’s Mercy Rule

Eight-year-old Elijah Burrell had never scored a touchdown before, he had never got into the end zone for his team, the Lawrenceville Knights. In a recent game, Burrell finally got an opportunity when he picked off a pass in the 4th quarter. He rumbled and bumbled his way into the end zone, celebrated with his teammates like it was the best thing ever.
But there was a problem, a big one actually. The Lawrenceville Knights were up 32-0 in their game. The mercy rule was 33 points. Burrell’s touchdown cost the team (and his parents) $500. No really, there’s a fine for breaking the mercy rule in the Pee Wee League. To top it off, he got his coach suspended for a week.
Most costly touchdown ever? You betcha. Here’s video from WSMV in Georgia.
So what did they want him to do exactly? Catch the ball and fall down? Score a touchdown for the other team? God, be worse America. How about an MVP trophy for the kid who threw the pick 6? Maybe we carry that kid off the field like Rudy.
Dammit.
When I was a kid, me and my crew kicked the crap out of anyone that stepped to our dojo. We had a little saying, “Mercy is for the weak!”
I never played American football as a child because my dad said I was too much of a pussy, but I can imagine if I HAD, and if I were eight years old AND had the chance to score … you bet your ass I’d run that ball in and do the Rudy Huxtable touchdown dance.
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Thank you for this GIF.
No need for this.
Kids, if you’re losing (now) 38-0 in a pee wee football game, you’re not making the NFL. Parents, if your kid is losing (now) 38-0 in a pee wee football game, tell your damn kids they aren’t special and they’re simply not good enough to make a living doing this. Which is the entire damn reason 8 year olds are playing football.
LOL what??? So it’s 32-0, and they continue the game, when the mercy rule is 33?How does this even work? So like you said they’re supposed to stop playing once they get the ball?
And there’s a fine for breaking it? What’s the incentive to keep playing then once you’re within a TD of 33? this is incredibly stupid and rulesmakers should be shamed and punished.
If you read the original news link, they were not fined for the mercy rule.
Okay good. Well, Andy made it sound like they were.
Who in the fuck came up with 33 points as the limit? Its not even a multiple of 7!!!!! The people that run these leagues are a bunch of pussies…and their kids are going to grow up and be whiny pussies when they lose in anything.
If you read the original news link, the mercy rule is there as a guideline. Also, they usually got for 2 in pee-wee since the kickers are bad, so 32 = 4 touchdowns.
Also, if you read the original news link – there was NO fine for breaking the mercy rule.
There was $100 fine for breaking the mercy rule. And 33 is still a random number to choose since it isn’t a multiple of 8…
So a kid gets punished for playing hard and fair? Maybe the pussification of America isn’t a myth.
He did not. If you read the original news link, the coach was fined for acting like a jerk & mocking the other team.
Did anyone read the original news link? THEY WERE NOT FINED FOR THE MERCY RULE!!!!
It’s a link to the video, which states they were fined for running up the score. Not sure what you’re reading.
They should have kicked a rouge. . .
Seriously though, when they scored the touchdown, why didn’t they mark it as 32-0 and call off the game. Or would that just make too much sense?
@Sean O, I didn’t read the original news link. What does it say?