A Sinkhole Tried To Gobble Up Austin Peay’s Football Stadium

As construction crews have been working on renovations to Governors Stadium at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee over the past few weeks, they hit what seemed like a very minor snag when a small hole opened up in the corner of the end zone. “Meh, it’s like three-feet by five-feet at worst,” said some guy I just made up, as the crews kept working and decided that they’d wait to fill it in and assure people that it definitely wasn’t a gate to hell. But then the worst happened, and that hole began to expand into a full-blown, massive sinkhole that probably caused Twitter’s brief shutdown yesterday because the social media site just couldn’t handle all of those Bane jokes at one time.

That sinkhole is now 40-feet wide and 40-feet deep, and the culprit behind this giant void in the ground is the limestone beneath the field. “There is a limestone base underneath us,” Austin Peay’s PIO Bill Persinger told ABC 5 in Tennessee, presumably while standing in front of a monitor that explained how a capsule built inside of high tech drills could somehow breach the core of the Earth, thus saving humanity. “That limestone is porous and rain dissolves limestone so over centuries it creates a giant void and we end up with sinkholes like we have today.”

Whatever, you say “sinkhole” and me and the Austin Peay marketing department say Endzone Pool Party!

Here is some additional coverage from WSMV, in case you don’t truly understand how enormous this hole is.