A Tale Of Two NFL Parodies: ‘Don’t Ice Ice Bailey’ Vs. ‘I Could Be Your Jordy’

By icing his own kicker in the 4th quarter on what should have been an easy game-winning field goal, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett basically took the door off the hinges and invited parody into his life. Of course the kick that Garrett iced was good, and Dan Bailey eventually missed his second effort, leading to a game-winning touchdown by the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. Now, I would make the point that Garrett deserves ridicule for not using his powerful running game properly against a terrible defense, and others will point out that Tony Romo completely blew an opportunity to use one of the team’s two timeouts, but in the end the kick is all people will talk about.

Take Cowboy Jeff, for instance, who has quite a history of parodying embarrassing moments in Cowboys history. He decided that Garrett icing his own kicker was indeed deserving of one of his patented parody songs. This one is entitled, “Don’t Ice Ice Bailey.” Brace yourself.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thankfully, the better teams receive more entertaining parodies.