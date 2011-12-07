A Tale Of Two NFL Parodies: ‘Don’t Ice Ice Bailey’ Vs. ‘I Could Be Your Jordy’

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #Tony Romo #Football #Dallas Cowboys #NFL
Senior Writer
12.07.11 2 Comments
By icing his own kicker in the 4th quarter on what should have been an easy game-winning field goal, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett basically took the door off the hinges and invited parody into his life. Of course the kick that Garrett iced was good, and Dan Bailey eventually missed his second effort, leading to a game-winning touchdown by the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. Now, I would make the point that Garrett deserves ridicule for not using his powerful running game properly against a terrible defense, and others will point out that Tony Romo completely blew an opportunity to use one of the team’s two timeouts, but in the end the kick is all people will talk about.

Take Cowboy Jeff, for instance, who has quite a history of parodying embarrassing moments in Cowboys history. He decided that Garrett icing his own kicker was indeed deserving of one of his patented parody songs. This one is entitled, “Don’t Ice Ice Bailey.” Brace yourself.

Thankfully, the better teams receive more entertaining parodies.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#Tony Romo#Football#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSDALLAS COWBOYSFootballGREEN BAY PACKERSJASON GARRETTNFLPARODY SONGSTONY ROMO

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP