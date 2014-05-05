A Teen Was Booted From His Baseball Team For Growing His Hair Long So He Could Donate It For Cancer Wigs

The Pincher Creek Voice may not exactly be the Calgary Herald in terms of delivering the day’s top news to the fine people of Alberta, but it has provided us with a sports story that’s sure to keep the hot take machines rolling for another day or two. A teenager named Liam Nazarek was the subject of a Voice article last Friday, as it was revealed that he’d been benched and then booted by his coach on the Junior Dust Devils baseball team because of his long hair. An easy setup for the obvious Simpsons joke, Nazarek’s story is just a little more complicated than some punk ass 16-year old refusing to cut his hair while cranking the volume on his favorite Rush record.
According to his mom, Nazarek has been growing his hair long since last summer so he can cut it off in September and donate the scraps to a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer. His coach, Bryan MacKenzie, agreed with most people that the idea is commendable, but there’s simply no place on his team for uncivilized rapscallions with their long hair and nipple rings (I assume). Nazarek’s mom, Kimberly Jorgenson, took the next logical step and cornered Mackenzie with a hidden camera, so she could upload the video to Facebook and watch it go viral.
It’s hard to hear everything that’s happening in this video, between the wind blowing on the microphone and Jorgenson and her ex-husband bickering, but it seems that MacKenzie firmly believes that there’s no room for good intentions within the rules of his team. This is a matter of building character by making kids have short hair, and not by letting them do good things for other people. Additionally, Jorgenson is the person we should be wagging our fingers at, according to the Pincher Creek Minor Baseball Association.
“The parent in this situation manipulated the situation using social media,” said the league in a statement. “This is totally unacceptable if not only because it sets a terrible example for our children. There was no respect in this situation whatsoever.” (Via Opposing Views)
I will update this story as soon as I figure out what kind of example the Pincher Creek baseball league believes is not terrible for children. At this point I assume that it’s “Whatever Bryan MacKenzie says, all right?” followed by a stream of tobacco juice being spit on my face.
THATS IT! YOU’RE OFF THE TEAM!
I still like him better than Steinbrenner.
If the rule has been in place and not just made up for this kid then I have no problem with the coach giving the boot. Regardless of wether the rule is good or not, if it was established before the kid started his crusade for the children of cancer, then the kid should have known about it.
If it was cut your hair kid because I said or your gone, then kind of stupid. Let the one kid grow it then no more. And the social media thing the league is calling out the mom on is starting to happen everywhere. It’s main reason I dont do the “social medias” unless some ridiculus story links me to it.
Except there is no reason for a hair rule at all. Just because it is an old rule doesn’t make it right. The rule is just there so they can have a rule.
Yeah but its there. Like speed limits. If no else is on the road you still have to obey them. If you get pulled over doing 90mph in a 65mph roadway at 2.30 in the morning and only you and the cop are there, he is still gonna give you a ticket.*
*I mean come on, I hadnt seen anyone else on the road in a hour and the police just had to give me a $250 ticket. Pisses me off.
@wackazoa It’s nothing like speed limits. Speed limits are for safety and energy conservation. Hair rules on a baseball team are arbitrary. There’s room for Hitler on this guy’s team (short hair) but not for Jesus (black guy).
You must be AWESOME at parties.
Look man,
Its like no use of hands in soccer, no fumble foward in the NFL, having to wear a suit and tie when you work in an office cubicle, Jewish and Muslims not eating pork……
Doesnt matter that you dont like the rule. It was in place before this kid and he should have known…… “Sure giving a foot massage isnt eating a woman out, but you cant say it didnt mean something. You know it, I know it, Marcelus Wallace knew it, and Rocky sure as hell knew it.”
And STOP with the Hitler crap! Not allowing a kid to play ball cause he gots long hair can never be compared to condeming over 100 million Europeans to their deaths and ordering the mass extermination of over 5 million Jews. Stop being an idiot.
“I’m trying to teach these kids how to grow up and be responsible by being a petulant intractable dick.”
Well its no different than the Yankees. Or working for a city. Or any place that requires you to “look professional”. Try getting a job at a fire dept, they require you to shave and keep your haircut.
Even if you dont agree with it, it says its been a rule for years, so kid knew about it. No reason to complain other than to bring attention to yourself.
Every time any kid does something hair-related, it ends up being for cancer. Shaved your head? For cancer. Long hair? For cancer. I think these kids just make up these reasons once they’re reprimanded.
“Why’d you shave all your pubes off and glue them to your face?”
“Cancer, beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyotch.”
