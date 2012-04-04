A Third Grader Made A Great Half Court Shot

If you haven’t heard the name Austin Worthen before today, that’s probably a good thing. He’s a third grade boy, and unless you’re related to him, you shouldn’t have any idea who he is. But as of today you have an excuse, because he’s become the Internet sports star du jour, thanks to a half court shot that he heaved up at the third quarter buzzer during a recent tournament game in Oklahoma.
But before you go thinking this is some random case of luck, know that young Austin is just that good, because according to his dad, he’s the hardest working third grader in the world.
According to his dad, Austin Worthen has practiced this shot a thousand times.
But this time he sank the basket at the buzzer and with dad taping the entire game.
The shot came at the end of the 3rd quarter.
Austin’s team won the game 25-4 and they finished second overall in the tournament. (Via KOBI 5 News)
Damn, that’s a bummer that they lost. Oh well, no time to read comic books and play video games for Austin. Gotta get right back in that gym and start heaving up a thousand half court shots so he’ll be ready for next year’s tournament. NO SLACKING, YOU P*SSIES!
Of course the kid practiced that shot 1000 times. A, he lives in Oklahoma. B, he lives in Keyes, OK. Even Okies have never heard of Keyes. Also the nearby Hooker-Beaver metroplex is not known for what you are thinking. Thus the kid’s practice habits.
Please tell me Hooker-Beaver metroplex is real.
Its right next to Gobbler’s Knob, OK.
That time where the kid left Air Bud on that deserted island… TEARS :'(
I didn’t even bother to read the story or watch the video. I just really like Air Bud.
There’s nothing in the rulebook that says a giraffe can’t play football.
Scoreboard says 21-4. Did they give him another 4 points just for the hell of it? :P
I assume they just pitched a 4-0 shutout in the 4th.
Ah. It seems that I am the one that cannot read. :)
That’s all right, nobody called me out for the error that I changed so we’ll just pretend none of it happened.
Also, I’m a little disappointed nobody talked about Francis huffing it down the court before the kid took his shot.
Did he quit playing after his great third quarter shot, like LeBron?
Too easy? Well, too bad. It was teed up and waiting.
BAHAHA! Look @ #24 on the other team power walking his tubby self down the court!
Am I hallucinating? After the point, the scoreboard goes from 18-4 to 21-4, meaning he scored for the winning team. Plus the article in the block quote says “Austin’s team won the game 25-4” Soooooooooooooo his team didn’t loose??????? Please tell me I feel like my brain is going.
Kid’s name is Austin…
why can’t people spell “lose”
help
I’m with you. I didn’t watch the video but it certainly sounds like they won the game. Not sure what’s going on…
Ooooh, they lost later in the tournament.