A TROPHY WORTHY OF FANTASY FOOTBALL

Yesterday 289 sent me the link to what is undoubtedly the best way to spend $300 ever: of the Year.

Celebrate your flag football or fantasy football championship in style with the Ultimate Fantasy Football Trophy ($300 and up). Handcrafted from solid wood in designs resembling the Super Bowl trophy, these unique awards can be customized with the commissioner’s signature, roman numerals, Swarovski crystals, and more.

That’s right, $300 is the starting price. Want side panel wood? $399. Commissioner’s signature — how could you go without that? That makes it $499. And what fantasy football trophy is complete without Swarovski crystals? $599 and up, my friend.

If you’ve got that kind of money and you’re thinking about spending it on a fantasy trophy, definitely get a hooker instead, because you sleeping with a woman is a rarer event than winning your fantasy league championship.