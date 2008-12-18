A TROPHY WORTHY OF FANTASY FOOTBALL

Yesterday 289 sent me the link to what is undoubtedly the best way to spend $300 ever: of the Year.
Celebrate your flag football or fantasy football championship in style with the Ultimate Fantasy Football Trophy ($300 and up). Handcrafted from solid wood in designs resembling the Super Bowl trophy, these unique awards can be customized with the commissioner’s signature, roman numerals, Swarovski crystals, and more.
That’s right, $300 is the starting price. Want side panel wood? $399. Commissioner’s signature — how could you go without that? That makes it $499. And what fantasy football trophy is complete without Swarovski crystals? $599 and up, my friend.
If you’ve got that kind of money and you’re thinking about spending it on a fantasy trophy, definitely get a hooker instead, because you sleeping with a woman is a rarer event than winning your fantasy league championship.
There is no way all of that trophy will fit up the hooker’s ass though.
On the right, the team that drafted Ced Benson in the second round is named, “One Angry Gook”. I love it.
lamer: fantasy champ ring ($99-$300) or champ trophy?
discuss
Big Daddy Drew took Shaun Alexander with his first pick? HA! HA!
@Enrico: One Angry Gook also drafted a kicker in the 4th round. Should spend less time waiting to ambush Joe in the rice paddies, and more time learning about fantasy football.
Also, the people who buy that trophy are the same people who invest with Madoff. Fuck all of them.
I like how they threw in “flag football” just to try and make this somewhat related to an actual sporting activity.
Does that guy have a FUCKING PIG’S FOOT AS A HAND!?!?!?
This little baby only cost me $20 and has gotten me laid about 50 times more often than a fantasy football trophy would (keeping in mind that 50 x 0 = 0).
***Big Daddy Drew took Shaun Alexander with his first pick? HA! HA!***
He made up for it in the second round though.
2004’s fantasy trophy is sitting in my bedroom delivering me high quality HD programming at 1080i
Bill Simmons just ejaculated on his computer.
One Angry Gook – “i’ll take joe nedney in the 4th and my 15th beer”
The trophy/top prize in my fantasy league is a can of Heinz Spotted Dick–which I bought at my local grocery store. If you think I’m making that up, google it. You’ll buy two cans yourself–one for your league, and one for your girlfriend.