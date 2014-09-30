This Craigslist Ad For Free Nationals Playoff Tickets For A Threeway Is Likely Fake

Getty Image

Sure, when someone says, “America’s pastime,” you might not necessarily think of baseball anymore, but there’s probably a decent chance that you’d consider prostitution for that honor. But we don’t like to throw the P-word around so loosely, especially when there’s no money exchanging hands, like in the case of this 24-year old Washington Nationals fan who can’t make it to Friday’s Game 1 against the winner of tomorrow night’s Wild Card game, and would instead like to trade his tickets for a threeway.

Don’t get too excited, though, curious bros, because this Nats fan is only looking for some WWM fun.

Pro: I like that this guy is outright in admitting that he’s not an “old gross dude,” because that’s typically what people think of when they consider bartering intercourse for goods online.

Con: Only 2-3 photos? Dude, you don’t have a lot of time to lock down a proper deal, so you should probably be asking for 5-10 photos for the best accuracy. Not that I’m encouraging this kind of behavior – as a Cardinals fan, I believe in marriage before intercourse in exchange for baseball tickets – but I don’t like to see people getting less than their money’s worth on Craigslist. One scam upsets the entire system for the rest of us.

SUPER DUPER Con: This is, in fact, probably one great big scam to get women to send nude pics of themselves, because it looks like a similar ad was posted on Baltimore’s Craigslist (although I have since been able to find that one).

But I suppose that more unlikely coincidences have happened before, so don’t let a little thing like common sense stop you from trying, Nats fans.

