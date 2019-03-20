Getty Image

The AAF will crown the first champion in league history on April 27, as the eight teams in the fledgling football league will look to become its inaugural champs.

It’s been an interesting season for the AAF, as ratings have been fairly solid, all things considered, while the football itself has been, well, about what you’d expect from a secondary pro league. Still, there is genuine interest in it and despite some shakiness early with regards to investors, it seems like the league will hum along through its first season without any disasters, which, to be honest, is a win.

However, that doesn’t mean things are going completely as planned, as the league has decided to shift its venue for the championship barely a month before the game is played. The AAF will no longer be crowning a champ in Las Vegas, instead moving the title game to lovely Frisco, Texas.