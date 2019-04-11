Getty Image

Remember the AAF? It was supposed to be a different kind of spring football. Instead of a lofty goal of maybe one day challenging the NFL, the AAF had a smarter goal. They wanted to survive on their own for a few years before convincing the NFL that they could be a useful partner as a true minor league.

As the NFL is currently organized, they have no true minor league to develop young talent, send players down for rehab, or to just put struggling veterans. You’re either in the NFL or you’re out of it. However, before the AAF could even finish its first season, they were finished.

They suddenly ceased operations mid-season and it was hard to not place the blame in controlling owner Tom Dundon. He purchased the league early into its lifespan with a significant investment, but it never felt like he had the league’s best interests at heart. Which is why according to Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports two former players are reportedly suing the AAF. Some of the alleged points in the suit are fraud, breach of good faith, and fair dealings.