Getty Image

The Alliance of American Football is exactly one month away from crowning its inaugural champions. Based on some comments by the league’s majority owner, its inaugural champion could, potentially, be the only team to win a title before the AAF comes to an end.

Tom Dundon, who invested $250 million into the league and serves as its chairman, sat down with USA Today Sports and made it clear that the league wants the NFL to view it as a developmental organization. According to Dundon, the league would be forced to consider a few options, including shutting down, if the NFL Players Association doesn’t give them a hand.

“If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can’t be a development league,” Dundon said. “We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league.”