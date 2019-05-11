Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of Game of Thrones, and as the show winds down it appears that he might actually get involved with how the battle for the Iron Throne plays out.

According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is rumored to appear in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, which airs on Sunday. If that’s somehow a spoiler then the rest of this post is going to be an even bigger one, as we need to write some words about the show itself to make this more than a bulletin about Rodgers getting an acting gig.

Most of the speculation comes from a tweet Rodgers posted last month about the show. One of the hashtags hinted episode five of the show’s eighth season would be “good” and another seemed to count down to that episode, which is set to air on Sunday.