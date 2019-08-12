Getty Image

Aaron Rodgers just may be the biggest Game of Thrones fan in sports. It certainly helps his case that he actually got to appear on the show as an extra in its final season, which wrapped up on HBO earlier this year.

Over the years, Rodgers had taken to live-tweeting about the show and breaking down various fan theories both on Twitter and in interviews with the press. He was obsessed with the show, and now that it’s finished, like a lot of people, he has to find something else to watch. But that doesn’t mean he’s done talking about Game of Thrones, especially given how much there is to break down about the show’s final season.

It was a final run that disappointed many, and Rodgers sounds like he’s among them in some regards. The Packers quarterback talked to Kevin Clark of The Ringer about the show’s end and what it was like filming part of the final season overseas. Perhaps the most interesting thing Rogers talked about is all the storylines that he didn’t care about once it was all said and done.