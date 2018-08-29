Aaron Rodgers Has Agreed To A $134 Million Deal To Become The NFL’s Highest Paid Player

08.29.18

With how much money is funneling through NFL teams now, pretty much every time a top-tier player signs a contract it’s “the highest for a player at his position in NFL history.”

Already this offseason we’ve seen Todd Gurley ink an extension to make him the league’s highest paid running back ever, and most recently Odell Beckham Jr. became the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history — which may be short lived as Julio Jones is in contract talks with the Falcons. However, no one makes money like quarterbacks in the NFL, so when they sign a deal, they often become the highest paid player in NFL history.

That’s the case with Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly agreed to a new 4-year, $134 million extension with the Green Bay Packers that will pay him a staggering amount of money up front.

