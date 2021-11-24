Aaron Rodgers has a toe injury that bugged him so much during the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week that he went to the locker room prior to halftime. Speaking to the press after the game, Rodgers made clear that the ailment has been quite the thorn in his side in recent weeks.

“I’m just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Probably the same schedule next week. Was in a lot of pain. Went in at halftime early to get it checked out. It’s very, very painful. Got stepped on the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It’s going to be another painful week and next week, and then hopefully start to feel a little better on the bye.”

Rodgers has previously said that the injury is “a little worse than turf toe,” and believes that it is related to his recent bout with COVID-19. And on the Pat McAfee show earlier this week, Rodgers went into some more detail about what he’s going through.

How's the toe Aaron?? "It's worse than turf toe & it's definitely not going away.. I've already talked enough about my medical status on this show" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/GSt30ttahR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

Now, this comes with the caveat that Rodgers hasn’t exactly been a beacon of straightforward and accurate scientific information regarding the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, but a recent piece by Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal indicates that this is, indeed, a thing that happens to people.

Covid Toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms such as discoloration and lesions. It can be extremely painful and turn the toes purple. The shred of good news, when it comes to Covid Toes, is that they’re a sign of the body’s strong immune response to the virus.

You can just get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you want to greatly reduce the risk of this happening to you. Anyway, the Packers lost, 34-31, but Rodgers still played pretty well, going 22-for-33 with 385 yards and four touchdowns.