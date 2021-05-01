Aaron Rodgers has a whole lot going on right now. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee may not suit up for the Green Bay Packers again, as reports have indicated that he’s unhappy with how things are going with the franchise. Even though the Packers are making clear they have no intention of moving Rodgers, time will tell what ends up happening.

Off the field, Rodgers received praise for his stint guest hosting Jeopardy!, and he’s made clear that he’d like to get full-time hosting duties whenever that decision is made. In fact, Jeopardy! appears to still be on Rodgers’ mind while he’s at the Kentucky Derby, as his name tag pays tribute to the most famous Jeopardy! contestant who never actually appeared on the show: Turd Ferguson.

Aaron Rodgers' name tag at the Kentucky Derby reads "Turd Ferguson" 😂 pic.twitter.com/AHTJSEyv9X — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 1, 2021

Turd Ferguson, of course, is the fake name Norm Macdonald wrote down when he appeared as Burt Reynolds on the beloved Saturday Night Live sketch Celebrity Jeopardy! He wore an oversized hat, it was funny because it was bigger than a normal hat.

Think I speak for everyone when I say that if Rodgers does indeed get the Jeopardy! gig, Norm has to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy! one time and the two have to reenact any and all Turd Ferguson interactions. Just a gut feeling: Rodgers knows all of them by heart.