Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Friday afternoon thanks to an appearance on Pat McAfee’s radio show in which he could not stop talking about why he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. The interview led to Rodgers — who is out for the Green Bay Packers this weekend after testing positive for the virus — getting a whole lot of scrutiny, and now, a longstanding partnership for the All-Pro signal caller is going out the door.

Prevea Health, a Wisconsin-based healthcare provider with whom Rodgers has partnered for nearly a decade, announced that they’ve decided to cut ties with the Packers star. While the statement it released said it would not comment further, Prevea Health appeared to imply this was a mutual decision and stated its commitment to “encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

During his appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers spread a number of falsehoods about the vaccine and stated his belief that the “woke mob” was on a “witch hunt” following the reveal that he is unvaccinated. Among the many things Rodgers said were that he’s turned to Joe Rogan for advice and that he is taking ivermectin, which he believes gets hate for being a cheap generic that cannot turn profits for pharmaceutical companies. Packers coach Matt LaFleur, when asked about the interview, said he probably won’t watch it.