UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers returned and was back under center as the second half began after suffering a scary looking left leg injury in the first half that caused him to take the cart back to the locker room.

Aaron Rodgers back under center for the Packers

Original Story: The Packers will always be one of the favorites in the NFC, provided they have Aaron Rodgers under center at quarterback. Unfortunately for Green Bay, like last year, it appears Rodgers’ season may come to a premature end.

Down 10-0 to the Bears in the second quarter, Rodgers was sacked by a combination of Bears players on a third down attempt for the Packers. Rodgers stepped up as Khalil Mack created pressure and went to the ground as Roy Robertson-Harris was bearing down on him. Unfortunately, Robertson-Harris landed on Rodgers’ left leg awkwardly, causing Rodgers to remain on the ground and receive medical attention.