Aaron Rodgers Returned After Being Carted Off The Field In The First Half (UPDATED)

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #NFL
09.09.18 37 mins ago

NBC

UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers returned and was back under center as the second half began after suffering a scary looking left leg injury in the first half that caused him to take the cart back to the locker room.

Original Story: The Packers will always be one of the favorites in the NFC, provided they have Aaron Rodgers under center at quarterback. Unfortunately for Green Bay, like last year, it appears Rodgers’ season may come to a premature end.

Down 10-0 to the Bears in the second quarter, Rodgers was sacked by a combination of Bears players on a third down attempt for the Packers. Rodgers stepped up as Khalil Mack created pressure and went to the ground as Roy Robertson-Harris was bearing down on him. Unfortunately, Robertson-Harris landed on Rodgers’ left leg awkwardly, causing Rodgers to remain on the ground and receive medical attention.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP