Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet. After months of chatter about Rodgers’ future and the star quarterback outright saying he wanted to be traded to the Jets, the two sides reached an agreement on Monday that allows them both to move forward for draft week.

The deal sees the two sides swap first round picks this year, as well as some late round picks exchanging hands, with the biggest prize for the Packers being a second round pick this year and a conditional second next year that can become a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps for New York in 2023. It’s a fascinating trade in that the market for Rodgers was almost non-existent beyond New York, but Green Bay still held enough leverage in the negotiations to get some value in return for the former MVP.

It was also fascinating because we got to watch the process of Adam Schefter breaking the news live on air, as he was doing a hit with NFL Live when the text came in, leading to some truly tremendous television as the crew learned the details of the trade as Schefter was receiving the information.

Schefter having to shush Marcus Spears because the big fella got too excited about the Packers getting a first for Rodgers — before learning it was a swap of No. 15 for No. 13 — is spectacular, as is Laura Rutledge being the one able to hold things on course amid the chaos of the live report. It’s also pretty great watching all of them process what the return was for Rodgers in real time (as Schefter sorts it all out himself), with Mina Kimes agreeing with Rutledge that the conditional pick is the real star of the trade, as that could be a good pick for Green Bay depending on how things go for New York and Rodgers.