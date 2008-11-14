ABOUT THAT FSU FOOTBALL-FRAT BRAWL…

I’m late getting to this story, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Wednesday’s brawl at Florida State, allegedly involving several FSU football players and members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The most recent news out of Tallahassee is that the Seminoles will be missing five wide receivers who were suspended for the high noon campus melee.

I Bleed Garnet and Gold (via Deadspin) has a supposed insider report. I can’t verify the veracity of the story, but the source was correct in the people involved, so there’s probably a fair amount of truth in what follows:

“[A] group of WR’s jumped the sigmas in the union. It turned into an all out brawl. The Sigmas were getting dragged up the stairs of Moore Auditorium and thrown through tables.” “Someone got stabbed in the face with a pencil. A girl trying to split up the fight got punched in the face and another girl was hit in the face with a chair because a Sigma threw a chair at [Corey] Surrency and he ducked.”

Supposedly, this fight was started by the wideouts and was the second chapter to a fight over a girl in a club last week. But honestly, do we need more details than “stabbed in the face with a pencil” and “another girl was hit in the face with a chair”? And the answer is yes. Yes we absolutely do. There’s a rumor that this was all caught on tape, and I’m salivating just thinking about it.