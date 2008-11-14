ABOUT THAT FSU FOOTBALL-FRAT BRAWL…

I’m late getting to this story, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Wednesday’s brawl at Florida State, allegedly involving several FSU football players and members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The most recent news out of Tallahassee is that the Seminoles will be missing five wide receivers who were suspended for the high noon campus melee.
I Bleed Garnet and Gold (via Deadspin) has a supposed insider report. I can’t verify the veracity of the story, but the source was correct in the people involved, so there’s probably a fair amount of truth in what follows:
“[A] group of WR’s jumped the sigmas in the union. It turned into an all out brawl. The Sigmas were getting dragged up the stairs of Moore Auditorium and thrown through tables.”
“Someone got stabbed in the face with a pencil. A girl trying to split up the fight got punched in the face and another girl was hit in the face with a chair because a Sigma threw a chair at [Corey] Surrency and he ducked.”
Supposedly, this fight was started by the wideouts and was the second chapter to a fight over a girl in a club last week. But honestly, do we need more details than “stabbed in the face with a pencil” and “another girl was hit in the face with a chair”? And the answer is yes. Yes we absolutely do. There’s a rumor that this was all caught on tape, and I’m salivating just thinking about it.
What you read was wrong. This started at a bar before this where LB Nigel Bradham’s girlfriend was being messed with by the same frat guys. WR Taiwan Easterling was sticking up for her but nothing happened. Later, at the Student Union, the wide receivers were eating and the frat guys saw Easterling. One guy walked up behind him and sucker punched him in the head. The other players jumped up and went after the frat guys. I had a friend that saw the thing. Frat guys started it and the players were defending their teammate.
The players were suspended because of the whole music class thing and so FSU has been suspending everyone for every little thing. FSU players now get suspended for 1 game if they miss 3 classes, miss four classes 1/4 of the season suspension, and miss 5 classes you’re suspended for the season.
