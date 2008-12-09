ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IS GOING ON

Take a look at that box on the left. Click on it if it’s too small for your eyes, Grandma. Those are the top stories at ESPN.com right now. That’s nine stories. Four of them are about baseball’s winter meetings, and two of them are about golf. Golf and people talking about baseball. That’s what I have to work with here.

So let me ask you a question: do you want to hear about people complaining about the Hall of Fame voting procedures, or do you wanna see a MOTORCYCLE HEADSTAND CRASH????

I think my work here is done.