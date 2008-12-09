ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IS GOING ON

Take a look at that box on the left. Click on it if it’s too small for your eyes, Grandma. Those are the top stories at ESPN.com right now. That’s nine stories. Four of them are about baseball’s winter meetings, and two of them are about golf. Golf and people talking about baseball. That’s what I have to work with here.
So let me ask you a question: do you want to hear about people complaining about the Hall of Fame voting procedures, or do you wanna see a MOTORCYCLE HEADSTAND CRASH????
I think my work here is done.
In other news, dog kills cat, self.
MOTORCYCLE HEADSTAND CRASH would be a great name for an emo band
@Upstate Underdog: good point, but Crash Test Dummies would still reign supreme over them, just like they do EVERY OTHER BAND IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD!!!
What are the fucking odds the bike would hit the stanchion? Would you ever in a million years think that would happen?
Why did my last comment get taken down? Not allowed to quote Lendale White?
I would rather watch Ron Santo try to walk.
Who needs sports stories when you’ve got a governor that just got arrested for conspiring to FUCKING SELL AN OPEN SENATE SEAT. Is there any way to connect that to Chicago sports?
Not that there were any NHL games played last night or anything…
Needed more spinal fracture.
@slothrop – i feel sorry for the poor bike… after years of having some dumbass ride him in various retarded ways he was finally free and off to see what the open road had for him, then tragedy struck.