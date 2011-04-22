Acknowledgements

This isn’t goodbye. This is…actually, I don’t know what the hell this is. It’s not as if this will not be the last post on With Leather. Hell, this won’t even be my last post on With Leather, but it will be my last post as the site’s managing editor. Still, even now I’m reluctant to make any incredibly personal remarks. Most of you realize that after two years on the site full-time, I’m burned out and just looking for a break. It’s a good time for me and for the site to step aside.
I seriously have no blinding prepared. I don’t have any bosses to badmouth or any topics of rage whatsoever. And I really just don’t like talking about myself, partly because I’m a boring guy. If I was a 17-year-old Korean lesbian, I would write about myself all the time. Tuesday: Went to the market. Played with my breasts. Ran away to America. I would totally read that.
I remember when Dick Enberg announced during the NCAA tournament last year that he was leaving CBS. There was a big to do about it, and they even interviewed Enberg during halftime of one of the games. All I could think to myself was, “Who cares? I just wanna watch basketball.” Even being on the other end of that now, I feel the same way. I hope that some of you will indulge me as I finish my run as editor here with a simple message.
Duke sucks.
No, actually what I meant to say was “Thank you.”
I want to thank Matt Ufford for the amazing site that he created in 2006 and the support that he gave me when I stepped into his shoes two years ago. Matt, I never thought I could be more impressed of what you did before I tried to duplicate your efforts. I hope that I came close enough to what you saw in me to affirm your recommendation.
Thanks to the guys at Uproxx for letting me come in and, for the most part, do whatever I wanted. Jarret and Brian are battling for eyeballs like a lot of independent sites out there now, and I expect them to continue to win that battle. And I have to mention Jerry Thompson, our miracle worker in tech support. He may not be God, but that has never stopped him from being in several places at once.
Thanks to all the other writers that contributed either alongside me or in my absense. I once told Ryan Walsh to go blow his father. I wonder if he ever did that when he wasn’t creating great content for us. Weed Against Speed was a trusted ally from the Deadspin commenting days, and always willing and able to help when I needed him, often on short notice. Shane Bacon and his V-necked T-shirts were always good for some laughs. Amber Jones was amazing (and still is), and mornings were always better when waking up to her work.
Shakey is a treasure, and my life and my podcast both are richer for having him in it. Brandon Moskal is perennially hilarious, and I regret not forcing him into the blogging game sooner. Mike Tunison‘s creativity and Simpsons trivia knowledge are unparalleled, and I appreciate what he did for the site while I was in charge. If you own or run a blog and you’re looking for driven, independent personalities, get in touch with some of these people. All of them delivered excellent work to me and to you, and it was privilege to have their talents on loan for this space.
I’m also grateful for the people with whom I work presently. I know that Burnsy juggles so much during his day, and I was always happy to get him during the mornings, perhaps at his freshest. I was happy to welcome Brandon Stroud, who is already putting his own ass groove into the captain’s chair. I look forward to seeing his future successes with the site, and to being a resource for him in the future if needed.
I hope that was everyone. Hey, I had a lot of writers.
I want to definitely thank John, who travels ’round these parts as Upstate Underdog, my favorite commenter on this or any other site. UU is always great for a pun, a joke, or a movie quote. I appreciate his contributions to all the discussions we had over the years, some of which actually pertained to sports. Knowing that even my most incoherent posts on this site were going to get at least one comment from Upstate Underdog was a very comforting thought when creative juices were running dry.
Some folks reached out and delivered some extraordinary opportunities to me, and I have to mention them as well. That list easily begins with Don Povia and the other smiling faces at Taylor PR in New York, including Christian, Brian, Rich, Cassie, Heather, Megan and I know I’m forgetting someone here. I was grateful for the access to athletes and products that you offered me, and I hope that relationship doesn’t end here.
I also must thank Lisa Wheeler and all that the Greasie Wheels team did for me in Vegas last summer, covering the WSOP. My heart goes out to them and all the others employed by the poker industry in these uncertain times for their game.
And Kaitlin Kerns was the devilish mind behind sending a pantsless woman to my apartment last summer. Oh, Kaitlin. You know me so well. There are many others, but the Wrap It Up light just flicked on.
Thanks to everyone that sent in tips, commented on, linked, shared, forwarded, discussed or simply read the work that we put on this site every day. I hope you were entertained or, at worst, only mildly annoyed.
I also want to thank the other writers from around this fun little place that we call our blogosphere. You are all wonderful people, and I consider you–from the mighty Spencer Hall to the upstart Brendon O’Hare–colleagues and friends. Even some of you traditional media people have been quite wonderful. Keeping up with all of you has worn my ass out, and I’m happy to take a break from the day-to-day and watch the rest of you. For now.
I’ll see you around, plus I’m still doing my weekly NFL podcast, and I’m still at KSK. You can follow my Twitter feed or my Facebook page to keep up with the latest, and I hope you do. If my next project doesn’t make all of your fluids vacate your body instantly, then I will have failed.
Alright, so that was way too long, but what could I possibly have cut out of that? Until next time, I’ll see you on the internet.
/slow clap
Thank you for everything, sir. You’re what the Internet (and the world of writing in general) needs more of, and I couldn’t be more honored to have usurped and fired you.
If I do half as good a job as you’ve done, I’ll consider it a success.
Very kind words, Brandon. Thank you.
And good luck.
*slow clap*
(*Puts on pretty yellow dress, performs rendition of “Bye Bye Punte” to the tune of “Bye Bye Birdie“*)
GUESS I’LL ALWAYS… CAAAAARRRRRREEEEE!
Thanks for all the great posts. Hope you have a good time at the Mirage in that final picture.
I’ll be dedicating the rest of Happy Hour and my Friday night debauchery to the man who man who I will always remember fondly as the man who gave this functioning alcoholic his first real work.
God Speed, Zerkle.
I’ve been absent for awhile in the comments but I’ve been here since the beginning and always will. Best of luck to you, Punte. If you’re ever back in central Ohio again, don’t call me.
thanks for keeping me sane at work
Been reading this website since Matt’s time, which means I’ve pretty much read everything that you’ve done here. It was fun.
Wish you the best.
Josh– I commented a few months ago that both you and Ufford are excellent interviewers and writers.
I hope whatever your next full time venture is it involves plenty of both those things.
Good luck.
PS– I wish you were a 17 yr old Korean lesbian, too.
You didn’t suck. Like Dook does.
Yer the shizz, Josh. Keep kicking ass and such. COME TO CHICAGO, MR. FREE TIME.
Thanks for all the free entertainment.
Fuck Duke!
now i want korean lesbians.
good job, bud. kick ass at whatever you take on next.
Punte, Thank you so much for the hard work you put into running this place for the past two years. Please don’t run off to make a killing in Vegas (or be a 17 yr old lesbian in Korea), because we still need you here. We are counting on your contributions as a regular voice on WL.
Josh aka Punte, thanks for the kind words, but thanks even more for kicking ass here for the last two years. Your incoherent posts were always my favorite.
Godspeed my friend.
I’m not much of the commenting type but I’ve been reading WL for a long long time and I felt compelled to say thanks and good luck to you Punte. WL has been a part of my routine for years; it even led me to find Deadspin, KSK, etc. (I know, I did things backwards, but for some reason I found WL first.) So thanks for all the entertaining reading, it helped me get through college and now law school.
So this is it what it sounds like when doves cry.
Hey Josh for what it’s worth man, you really fucking sucked, every goddamn day, it was statistically impossible but you somehow overcame the odds when blind squirrels cannot, amazing. Hope you find a nut someday.
@uu– leave it to you to quote 80’s music perfectly.
/for any uproxx brass reading, I’m a currently unemployed former journalist
// just sayin’
This might be my first comment, but I’ve been following you for several months. Thanks for all the hard work and the laughs.
Josh, I’ve never commented on here, but reading this site everyday (EVERYDAY) for the past few years has been a habit of mine. I kept coming back for good reason and I’ll keep reading on KSK. Thanks for all the laughs, man.
Punte, I was the afternoon guy on a rock radio station here in Canada for six years, up until a few weeks ago. Thank You so much for always helping me look at the day’s sports stories from a perspective that the mainstream sports sites couldn’t even come close to. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t borrow that perspective from time to time, but please take it as an utmost compliment. Like Some Douchebag, I never did much on the commenting side, but I also never missed a post. Much success to you in your future endeavours, and best of luck when Chris Berman finally gets around to launching that lawsuit.
You took something that was already great and made it your own. That says enough. Best of luck on your future endeavors.
thanks for making my workday more enjoyable josh. you took over for matt more than admirably and i wish you luck in the future.
with that said, i would like your blessing to be named new associate writer for WL. thanks bud.
*stands on coffee table*
OH CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!
Thanks for everyt..*immediately falls off and breaks table*
*wife yells*
You burned out writing a sports blog? Uh….have fun really working.
Putne, Good luck and good work when you were running this place. WL has always been one of the funniest sports blogs on the webs.
How touching that I misspelled Punte. A fitting tribute.
**pours his forty out**
Thank you and best of luck!
Thank you for allowing me to write two hastily thrown together posts per day to escape the waning death of my day job. My advice: Don’t get a day job.
“Thank you Mr. Zerkle.” in Phil Raintree Olde Timey voice.
It’s about time. Everyone knows by now that picture you use is a dog, not a lobster.
As a 95% lurker, 5% poster, good luck from the rest of us in your next endeavour.
So can I have your old job? Best of luck, and bring back Uff.
I was angry when you came in and now I’m angry you’re leaving.
You can’t win.
Where’s my picture of Rambo doing some goddamn archery.
Burned out from Blogging? HAHAHAHAHAHA. Get a real job, have some kids and then you can start talking about burning out. Get real dude…
cheers!!
Punte, please don’t disappear, your voice will be missed. Thanks so much for being an early believer in UPROXX , and for your consistent and amazing KSK and WL work.
Thanks Punte.
Thanks especially for the Voltron of Suck QB’s. Quite the classic.
Thanks for the great read here and best of luck Punte.
I’m here, as usual, to wrap up the comments with something posted days late and many dollars short.
Good on you Josh for fighting the good fight, for bringing some humor into our repetitive, workaday lives, and for telling us when to shut the fuck up and get the hell out.
On this Monday Morning (kind of), we say to thee: all the best, Punter.
Typos just dropped by 85%.
Id rub one out in your honour but youre not going anywhere so why bother? Its the thought that counts.