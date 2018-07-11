Getty Image

Adam “Pacman” Jones has had a wild 11-year long career in the NFL that’s seen him be an All-Pro and miss two seasons in his prime years due to various off the field issues.

Pacman is currently a free agent after the Bengals chose not to pick up their option on him for the 2018 season, and the 34-year-old defensive back doesn’t currently have a team for the upcoming season. Jones has long been a talented player, but a temperamental one on and off the field, which has led to some issues.

On Wednesday, Jones found himself in another off field incident, this time at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, when he got in a fist fight with an employee. It’s unclear exactly what started the altercation, but TMZ reports the employee wearing an orange vest said something to the woman with Jones, who took exception, and the employee eventually squares up to Jones, who proceeds to fight him while still wearing a backpack. Jones ultimately knocks him to the ground with a punch.