Despite not winning an Oscar for his frenetic role in Uncut Gems, it still seems like life is pretty good for Adam Sandler. He’s got a Netflix deal that lets him make basically whatever he wants, including bringing his pals to tropical locales to shoot movies, and occasionally he shows up on SNL to rapt applause.

He also gets to golf a lot, apparently, and on Tuesday, he showed that he still has the skills when it comes to another one of his most famous roles: the titular part in Happy Gilmore. Sandler posted a video of him on the golf course as he recreated one of his hockey-crazy golfer’s signature moves, a moving slap shot of a drive that powered Gilmore to glory in the 1996 film.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” Sandler said after he started filming and headed over to the tee box. “Let’s see what happens.”

Despite saying he was “scared” he wound up and actually made good contact with a driver much bigger than the ones Gilmore and other golfers used back in the late ’90s. And though we can’t see where the ball goes, it sounded pretty clean and Sandler assures us he made good contact.

“And I’m not lying to you,” Sandler said. “That is smashed. Smashed.”

No word on whether he beat up an elderly game show host somewhere on the back nine, or whether his short game still needs work. But it’s nice to see he’s still got the magic more than two decades later.