Adidas Football Cleats Are Getting Expressive With A 5-Star AdiMoji Pack

03.08.18 1 day ago

Adidas is giving you seven chances to express yourself with its AdiZERO football cleats this season. The adiMoji Pack features the 2018 adizero 5-Star 7.0 tricked out in unique colorways that take the emojis on your phone and put them into the real world.

The shoemaker showed off some player-exclusive editions of its football cleat a few months ago for stars like Jay Ajayi and Alvin Kamara that featured emojis. Now they’re bringing the adiMoji line to the masses, with seven different styles to help bring out the fire, ice or goat out of you on the field.

All of these look great, but the highlight of the pack has to be a shoe called Snoop’s Money Bag, which according to a release is inspired by Snoop’s “love of glitz, glammer an gold.” It features the money bag emoji with gold plates and a winged dollar sign lace jewel.

