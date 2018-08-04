adidas

Hockey in the desert has never looked better thanks to adidas. The jersey maker for the National Hockey League has also put out some impressive college hockey jerseys, and its latest work for Arizona State is certainly worthy of some attention.

ASU is one of just two college hockey teams in the state, but there’s plenty to like about playing hockey in Arizona. That’s especially true of the new uniforms, which use the state symbol and the ASU Sun Devils motif to show off adidas’ adiZERO jersey they debuted with a full redesign of the NHL last season.

adidas

As is expected with anything Arizona State, maroon and gold is everywhere on these, but it makes for a stunning look. The whites are crisp and the maroon alternate jersey has a bit of grey at the bottom to anchor the look. The state of Arizona surrounds the captain and assistant captain letters on the front of the jersey, which is a pretty nice touch.