adidas

Summer is coming and, among other things, that means baseball is kicking into high gear. While a lot of focus is on the Major League level, there is annual intrigue with regard to Little League Baseball and Softball. On Wednesday, a multi-year partnership was announced to make adidas the official uniform, footwear and coaches apparel brand for the Little League World Series and an official sponsor of Little League.

As part of the pact, adidas will be charged with the design and creation of on-field uniforms for LLWS events across the country, with cleats, training apparel and accessories included. Beyond the Little League Baseball World Series (in Williamsport, Pa.) and the Little League Softball World Series (in Portland, Ore.), adidas will create uniforms for Intermediate Baseball, Junior League Baseball, Senior Baseball, Junior League Softball and Senior League Softball.

“adidas and Little League have long and storied histories in sport, so it’s both an honor and a privilege to partner with like-minded organizations,” said Jeff McGillis, VP of adidas U.S. Sports in a release. “We believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives and this new partnership exemplifies our commitment to empower young athletes, provide equal access to sport, and help inspire boys and girls to play the sports they love.”

The partnership will kick off on a grand scale with brand and marketing activity at the LLBWS and LLSWS.

“We are excited to welcome adidas to the Little League family and are looking forward to the great opportunities we can both create for our young baseball and softball players through this partnership,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in that same release. “More than just the official uniform and footwear to the Little League World Series, adidas will help us to inspire Little Leaguers around the world to achieve their dreams, both on and off the field each year.”