All 23 New Adidas MLS Jerseys For The 2018 Season, Ranked

MLS

MLS is back, and the league started the 2018 season on Saturday with six matches on opening day, including the defending champion Toronto FC losing 2-0 to the Columbus Crew.

The top flight of American soccer has gotten bigger this year and has even bigger plans for the future. The league has a new team and a bevy of new jerseys for all 23 clubs. Ten teams are debuting new primary jerseys, while others are refreshing secondary looks, and LAFC is showing off its jerseys for the first time.

What better way to kick off the 2018 season than to rank every club’s new jerseys based on completely arbitrary means? Overall, it’s a strong set of kits with some very cool symbolism for each team. The best soccer jerseys impart a bit of a team’s history or a city’s traditions in the design, and MLS really nailed a few of these.

Let’s rank some kits, folks.