Adidas Opened A Sustainable Football Field Made Out Of Plastic Waste In Miami

Luther Campbell posted a picture to Instagram last week that teased a project adidas was taking on in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. According to Uncle Luke, adidas was slated to open a sustainable football field at a local school, and on Thursday, we got a few more details about what that meant.

Edison High School is the recipient of adidas’ first field made of entirely recycled plastic waste. According to a release, the field is composed of more than 1.8 million plastic bottles that have been been picked up from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines prior to them entering the ocean, and was unveiled via a 7-on-7 football tournament featuring local high schools.

Building for a better tomorrow. 🏗 Approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles were repurposed and used to build this new home for @miamiedisonsr. pic.twitter.com/r3kNGk4Mqj — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) January 30, 2020

“We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and this field is a demonstration of our taking action on that belief,” adidas director of football Cameron Collins said in a statement. “More than a place for these young athletes to play, it’s a reminder of our collective responsibility to End Plastic Waste.”

Beyond the new football field, adidas is teaming up with the University of Miami and the non-profit organization Parley for the Oceans to open North America’s first Academy for the Oceans, through which adidas and Parley will work alongside those at The U “to elevate the discourse about environmental stewardship and sustainability with the community.”