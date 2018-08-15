Adidas And Twitter Will Partner On A ‘Friday Night Stripes’ High School Football Series

High school football continues to grow in the national consciousness and, with that as the backdrop, adidas and Twitter have partnered on an intriguing new media venture. The two companies will join forces on Twitter’s first-ever live streaming series centering on high school football games and high-profile high school programs from states like California, Georgia and Florida will participate.

The eight-game series will commence on Sept. 7 and, throughout the regular season, games will be featured on the Twitter platform through the finale on Nov. 9. Given the increased focus on the high school gridiron, particularly through the lens of recruiting, Twitter is excited to branch out with this innovative partnership.

“High school football fans view Twitter as an indispensable tool to follow what’s happening — whether it’s the national recruiting stage or their local communities, every Friday night, we see players, teams, coaches, alumni, and fans embrace this passionate culture,” said Andrew Barge, Head of Sports Broadcast Partnerships at Twitter. “We’re thrilled to partner with adidas and Intersport to help fulfill this massive and untapped opportunity. Both have established credibility as creators in the high school sports arena, and with Twitter’s engaged audience, we’re excited to deliver eight live games that celebrate the unique, community-based passion for high school football on a national level.”

