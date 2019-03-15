Former ESPN Anchor Adnan Virk Will Join DAZN’s MLB Coverage





More than a month after his ESPN tenure came to a close, Adnan Virk reportedly has a new employer. The talented anchor, who was fired by the worldwide leader amid allegations that he leaked confidential information, reached an agreement with ESPN on Tuesday that paved the way for both parties to move on without litigation.

BREAKING: The fired Adnan Virk and ESPN have agreed not to litigate their differences. Virk is free to sign with another network. He will receive none of the money on the final two years of his contract, The Post has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 14, 2019

“I’d like to thank the wonderful people who I worked with at ESPN for making my experiences over 9 years there so memorable,” Virk said in a statement provided to the New York Post. “While the Company and I may disagree about the specific circumstances surrounding my departure, we all collectively agree it’s time to move forward. I’m so grateful to my wonderful family and friends for their support and am eager for what lies ahead.”

Shortly after word broke of that agreement, attention turned to Virk’s next step, with James Andrew Miller reporting that he will be joining DAZN as the face of a new MLB show called “Change Up,” beginning on March 28.



Today’s word is Meritocracy: Adnan Virk (@adnanESPN) is going to @DAZN_USA to helm their new @MLB show “ChangeUp” which starts March 28th. — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) March 14, 2019

Further information on Virk’s role came to light from Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, including the fact that Virk will reportedly appear on MLB Network.

Virk will also make appearances on MLB Network. Seems MLB is happy to have him. https://t.co/5xGAqCHxBv — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 15, 2019

This makes sense on a number of levels, as Virk was prominently featured on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight coverage in recent years and he clearly displays a passion for the game. While the Canadian anchor was perhaps best known for his work in the studio as part of ESPN’s college football coverage, he is a versatile voice in the space and, regardless of how Virk’s time at ESPN came to a close, it comes as no surprise that he would quickly land on his feet.