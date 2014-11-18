Adrian Peterson Has Been Suspended Without Pay For ‘At Least’ The Rest Of 2014

Roger Goodell continues to play judge, jury and executioner for the NFL. Today, the league announced the suspension of Adrian Peterson (without pay) for the rest of the season. Peterson has already filed an appeal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adrian Peterson was notified today that he has been suspended without pay for at least the remainder of the 2014 NFL season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2014

He cannot be considered for reinstatement until April 15th of next year.

“Any other violations of Personal Conduct Policy …may subject you to banishment from the NFL.” Goodell to Adrian Peterson — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2014

On November 5th, Peterson pleaded no contest in a Texas court to a misdemeanor count of reckless injury to a child, his four-year-old son. Peterson admitted to hitting him with a switch (a branch from a tree) several times.