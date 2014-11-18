Adrian Peterson Has Been Suspended Without Pay For ‘At Least’ The Rest Of 2014

Roger Goodell continues to play judge, jury and executioner for the NFL. Today, the league announced the suspension of Adrian Peterson (without pay) for the rest of the season. Peterson has already filed an appeal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
He cannot be considered for reinstatement until April 15th of next year.
On November 5th, Peterson pleaded no contest in a Texas court to a misdemeanor count of reckless injury to a child, his four-year-old son. Peterson admitted to hitting him with a switch (a branch from a tree) several times.
This reminds me of theoisode of blackish when Dre asked his coworkers about whoopin his kid.
*(google it)
He’d have been better off getting drunk and killing someone.
Leonard Little—8 games for manslaughter. AMAZING.
“That damn elevator video. No Rice video, no outrage. And no suspension for me.”
Can we think at least acknowledge the true victims here…fantasy football owners who now have to pin their playoff hopes on successful waiver claims for Charles Sims or Boobie Dixon
A fantasy football owner that has a shot at winning would have known he wasn’t coming back this season.
There’s also the one that probably fucked Emmit Smith and then became a Cowboys fan. Not to mention the douchebag that decided to become a Steelers fan.
What caused more harm, the switch or leaving all those kids behind? How ’bout the one murdered because he wasn’t there? We need an new Organizational Chart of Outrage.
He wasn’t there because he didn’t even know about the kid
Close. He had found out recently before the boy’s death. He was no doubt setting up a college fund for him when he was killed. And there’s the others:
Baby No. 5, who’s living with her mom in Minnesota, is a 3-month-old daughter, decked out adorably in a purple-and-gold onesie proclaiming her love for the Vikings, her fast-and-loose father’s franchise, according to TMZ.com.
Peterson, 28, has admitted that he only saw the boy for the first time after the child was in a coma.
It was unclear if Peterson has met his little fan/daughter, but the baby’s mother said she was upset over the little boy’s death.
“Today has been a long day finding out my [daughter’s] brother passed away and knowing that she never even got to meet him,” the mother, a steak-house waitress, said on her Facebook page, according to TMZ.com. The Web site said the girl’s birth certificate lists Peterson as the last name.
But another woman has come forward to say she is the mother of another Peterson child — a 4-year-old boy — and that the running back has fathered enough children to run offense on seven-on-seven drills.
* “My daughter’s brother.” These kids are in for a lot of heartache. Then they’ll grow up and cause other people heartache.
Speaking as a life long vikings fan: GOOD! Glad to hear it!
Don’t forget about the frat bro who decided that raping college women at bars is awesome and became a Steelers fan.
Hmm. This seems a little harsh given the length of other suspensions for far worse things.
Suspended, no pay
Baby Momma watch your back
Snitches get switches
They should offer him 1,000 lashes as a punishment. Then ask him after 50 if he wants the remaining 950 or will he retire. Do the same after every 50.