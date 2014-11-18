Adrian Peterson Has Been Suspended Without Pay For ‘At Least’ The Rest Of 2014

#Minnesota Vikings
Senior Editor
11.18.14 17 Comments

Roger Goodell continues to play judge, jury and executioner for the NFL. Today, the league announced the suspension of Adrian Peterson (without pay) for the rest of the season. Peterson has already filed an appeal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He cannot be considered for reinstatement until April 15th of next year.

On November 5th, Peterson pleaded no contest in a Texas court to a misdemeanor count of reckless injury to a child, his four-year-old son. Peterson admitted to hitting him with a switch (a branch from a tree) several times.

