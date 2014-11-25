Adrian Peterson Thinks Darren Wilson Might Still Get Indicted

Let’s break down this tweet from Adrian Peterson last night.
1) Adrian Peterson says he was NOT indicted on child abuse charges
2) A week later he WAS indicted on child abuse
3) Darren Wilson was not indicted on murder
4) Adrian Peterson believes that might change
5) But probably not
You know what? I’m not mad, I’m kinda impressed he was able to fit all those thoughts in 140 characters. And those weird capitalization mistakes? #sToPjUdginGHim
hmmmmm i think darren wilson has some kinda special privilege that ap wouldnt get, i just can put my finger on what that is
Self-defense?
@Eddie Baby +100
148 feet?….Self-Defense?
@Baltimore Dan Nah, he just took a stab there
No weapon raised against him shall prosper. Thankfully the Bible doesn’t say anything about weapons raised for him or by him…