Adrian Peterson Thinks Darren Wilson Might Still Get Indicted

Let’s break down this tweet from Adrian Peterson last night.

1) Adrian Peterson says he was NOT indicted on child abuse charges

2) A week later he WAS indicted on child abuse

3) Darren Wilson was not indicted on murder

4) Adrian Peterson believes that might change

5) But probably not

You know what? I’m not mad, I’m kinda impressed he was able to fit all those thoughts in 140 characters. And those weird capitalization mistakes? #sToPjUdginGHim