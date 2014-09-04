Here’s An Adult Trying To Steal A Baseball From A Bunch Of Little Kids

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer headed to the dugout after the top of the 8th inning. He had a baseball in his hand. When he looked up he saw a sea of little kids reaching their arms out, desperate for a souvenir. In the background there was a bearded gentleman, creepily looking on.
As the ball was tossed, 7 children made their bid for the prize. So too did creepy bearded man.
Sir, what are you doing?
Obligatory side-eye from adults.
Souvenir baseballs are for little kids, not you creepy bearded man. Get away.
(h/t: John Haywood)
Souvenir baseballs tossed by a player are for kids… foul balls and homeruns are fair game!
Uh…yea. Was this supposed to be a sarcastic post? You got it exactly right.
The worst part is that evidently there is a woman that agreed to spend her life with him. Holey moley.
Beard = Douche. Proven scientifically again and again.
I’ll see yours … and raise you a Chuck Norris!
Well Chuck Norris is the exception to any rule. That is scientifically proven as well.
How do you know he wasn’t there *with* all of those kids?
KC fans just learning what disappointment is at an early age. No biggie.
I just really wanted to see the fat kid throwing elbows like he was Dennis Rodman.
Fat kid thought it was a Twinkie.