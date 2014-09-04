Here’s An Adult Trying To Steal A Baseball From A Bunch Of Little Kids

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer headed to the dugout after the top of the 8th inning. He had a baseball in his hand. When he looked up he saw a sea of little kids reaching their arms out, desperate for a souvenir. In the background there was a bearded gentleman, creepily looking on.

As the ball was tossed, 7 children made their bid for the prize. So too did creepy bearded man.

Sir, what are you doing?

Obligatory side-eye from adults.

Souvenir baseballs are for little kids, not you creepy bearded man. Get away.

(h/t: John Haywood)