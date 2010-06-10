Adulterers Offer $25m to Meadowlands In Exchange For Soul

Hardly a year removed from former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer’s sexcapades with prostitute Ashley Dupre, AshleyMadison.com has offered 25 million dollars for naming rights to the new Meadowlands stadium. For those who may not be aware, AshleyMadison.com is a website that peddles to the pleasures of philanderers. Rex Ryan is believed to be a fan of the deal, as long as Mark Sanchez is given ping pong lessons, and sent over pre-game booty calls.

AM founder Noel Biderman sent a letter to the CEO at New Meadowlands — obtained by TMZ — declaring, “At this stage, we are prepared to make a preliminary offer … of $25,000,000 for the Naming Rights for a five-year term.” He adds, if the stadium gets better offers, “We would be pleased to match any such superior offer.” –TMZ Sports

25 million over a five-year period is chump change compared to some of the league’s larger stadium contracts. Houston’s Reliant Stadium tops the list with a deal that banks 300 million dollars over 32 years. Obviously, because everything is bigger and crazier in Texas.

25 million over a five-year period is chump change compared to some of the league's larger stadium contracts.