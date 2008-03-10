A-HOLE PRIEST EJECTED FROM SOCCER GAME

Priests are the closest humans to God. As men of the cloth, they always exhibit the patience and forgiveness that WHAT THE FUCK KIND OF CALL WAS THAT?!?!?
A footballing priest has been sent off in a church tournament for throwing his shirt at the referee, Italian media reported Sunday.
The incident, reminiscent of Antonio Cassano's red card for Sampdoria last weekend [Oh yeah, totally reminiscent -Ed.], happened in the Clericus Cup with the actions of the Burkina Faso priest leading to Paul the Apostle's College being eliminated.
To be fair to the priest in question, it's not easy being one of the few Italian men who aren't allowed to grab their junk and make kissing sounds at every woman who walks by. He has wait for the boys' academy to have recess to do that.
