Getty Image

Training camp in the NFL is supposed to be a time for optimism, as players get back on the field together for workouts and practice, preparing for what will hopefully be a successful season. Unfortunately, it also brings with it the risk of serious injury that can derail a season before it even begins.

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green suffered an ankle injury at practice in Dayton on Saturday, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the MRI results revealed torn ligaments that will sideline him for up to two months, meaning he’s unlikely to be able to play in the team’s opener in Seattle.

An MRI revealed that Bengals’ WR A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle that is likely to sideline him six to eight weeks, source tells ESPN. Green is not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener at Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2019

It’s a highly unfortunate for Green and the Bengals, who apparently were upset they were being pushed to practice in Dayton by the NFL on a field they deemed to be subpar.