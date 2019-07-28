A.J. Green Reportedly Tore Ligaments In His Ankle And Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

07.28.19 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Training camp in the NFL is supposed to be a time for optimism, as players get back on the field together for workouts and practice, preparing for what will hopefully be a successful season. Unfortunately, it also brings with it the risk of serious injury that can derail a season before it even begins.
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green suffered an ankle injury at practice in Dayton on Saturday, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the MRI results revealed torn ligaments that will sideline him for up to two months, meaning he’s unlikely to be able to play in the team’s opener in Seattle.

It’s a highly unfortunate for Green and the Bengals, who apparently were upset they were being pushed to practice in Dayton by the NFL on a field they deemed to be subpar.

