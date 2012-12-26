So, What’d You Get For Christmas?

This video has been seen by about a billion people since it went up on Sunday and has probably been shared everywhere from WikiHow to your Geocities homepage, but we haven’t updated since Friday and don’t have any cromulent UPROXX network morning links, so here you go.
If you haven’t seen it, it’s one of the nicest videos uploaded over the holiday season, and way more enjoyable than watching a kid get a white iPhone and throw it across the room — an Alabama dad gets surprised with BCS National Title tickets for the Alabama/Notre Dame game in Miami on January 7. It’s a lot like last year when I surprised my dad with Cowboys tickets, except 1) I didn’t upload video of it, and 2) this guy won’t have to sit in the nosebleeds at Cowboy Stadium and watch Tony Romo get hurt five seconds into the game.
So, like the headline says, what’d you get for Christmas? Let’s get some holiday conversation going so we can pretend like it isn’t totally and completely over.
I got a Gamera toy with him coming up out of the water to chomp Gaos! > BCS tickets
I was pretty damn happy about getting this. You’ll just have to search for the reaction video.
What issues does that have in it? I’m pretty sure I have the first one, and had no idea 2 was out.
A pair of boxers.
some fancy new vinylz, new clothes for new job, and just enough cash to upgrade to an iphone 5 next week
Bomb-ass slippers and a new wallet.
Couple of T-shirts and a new acoustic/electric guitar
A new TV since a bookcase fell on our old one, a wireless printer so I don’t have to stand next to the old one holding my laptop like a dumbass while it’s connected via USB and a copy of the board game “Ticket to Ride” because geek.
After all, it’s not as if your name is “BookcaseSavvy”.
Troy, that’s great hustle.
+1 to Troy.
I told the Mr that shelf wasn’t anchored correctly in the drywall but nooooooo… what do I know ;)
The Best Wife in the World (c) reminded me of why I followed her down to America’s Wang as we enjoyed my brand new hammock under sunny skies with a warm gentle breeze and a cold cocktail.
Doesn’t matter because I can never get as excited as that man.
If anyone needs any golf balls, come talk to me.
I got a Pal Bot. It’s a dumb name for a bad ass external speaker in the shape of the Droid mascot. Turns any smart phone into a quality sound system. I want to have sex with it but the holes are too small.
If you crave a speaker in the shape of the Droid mascot, the holes can’t possibly be too small.
All Three John Hodgman books signed, a framed signed souvenir banner from Mike Richter’s jersey retirement & a safe flight home from Boise.
I got my first smartphone. I have joined the 21st Century! Now if I can figure out how to turn it on, I’ll be in business.
I got a 26′ flat screen to replace the old tube tv in our bedroom, and a blu ray player with built in wifi and netflix to go with it for my Ladyfriend that I’m going to get tons of use out of, she got me a 160gb Ipod and an awesome Pendelton shirt for a western themed wedding we’re going to soon. Great Xmas.
@907, BTW, I think there are 4 volumes of The Walking Dead Omnibus. Each omnibus has 24 comic issues. In other words, you got a lot more to read.
New iPad from Uncle George. What what.