Alabama Fans Are Demanding An Overtime Re-Do For The Iron Bowl (Still) (Seriously)

The epic 100-yard return by Chris Davis that put No. 4 Auburn ahead of No. 1 Alabama 34-28 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl is already being recognized as one of the craziest, most unexpected turns in college football history. It has changed lives, allegedly even ending one, and will live on forever in Tecmo Bowl form.
Alabama fans have been yelling ROLL DAMN SADNESS since the weekend, but cheer up! One enterprising fan has decided that an Iron Bowl loss didn’t happen at all, and is demanding that the folks in charge of football bring back the entire Auburn and Alabama football teams to play the overtime the Crimson Tide never got. Chris Davis was out of bounds, you see, but “sometimes you have to make wrongs RIGHT” and complain and complain and complain until your team wins.
From a petition on Change.org, spelling errors intact:
Chris Davis from Auburn was clearly out of bounds in running the missed field goal back for a touchdown in the 2013 Iron Bowl. There was way to much riding on this game for that to have been missed- a SEC Championship and National Championship. I think they should put together an overtime play for Auburn and Alabama. Yes, I know how impossible that sounds and how much trouble it will be BUT sometimes you have to make wrongs RIGHT and with so much riding on that game the SEC and NCAA needs to make it right for the players, university, fans, coaches, SEC and SPORTS in general. And if they don’t like the hassel then go out and make sure your employees, the refs, are not making such HUGE mistakes. And the refs needs to be punished for not even reviewing the play because it wasn’t even close- he was CLEARLY out of bounds. Its not fair to say that this is over and overtime can’t be played now just because of how much trouble this would be to put together. It was wrong….and you need to make it right regardless of the hassel.
SEC and NCAA- do the right thing and make this right for everyone involved!!
What a hassel!
You’re welcome to go sign the petition if you are bad at dealing with sports losses, or if you’re into this weird The Crow scenario where the Crimson Tide have been wronged and a vengeful fan has come back from the dead to right the wrongs.
brb, starting a petition to get everyone in Major League Baseball back to replay that AL Wild Card game.
That’s bullshit. I’m a huge Alabama fan and this is not at all what the majority of us think. It was a stupid call by Saban and we fucked up, we’ll meet again next year and see how it goes then. This jackass just makes us all look like ignorant assholes who can’t take a loss.
What exactly did Nick Saban do wrong here? Challenge the time left in the 4th? Or attempt a kick was pretty solid for that long of a kick. He tried to win the game. Anything can happen in OT.
bad coverage by the field goal kicking team
Putting in a Freshman kid who’s made only 2 or 3 field goals in his college career for a 57 yard goal was not the best call and then placing some blame on that kid in the press were all bad calls by Saban.
There’s also the guy that poisoned the tree at Auburn. I think that guy has mental issues. I lived in Birmingham about a year ago, and I could not get over how seriously that rivalry is taken.
JAJenks…I’ve read a lot of your other posts. You, my Roll Tide friend, take everything waaaay too seriously.
Are we sure that the guy petitioning wasn’t PFT Commenter?
I LOL’d pretty hard at that “The Crow” joke.
I hope this guy puts this on petitions.whitehouse.gov and gets the signatures just to have to see the President address it.
Somebody needs to make Obama a stamp that reads “Jesus Christ, people, I’ve got actually important things to do.”
I didn’t know one could do such a thing. I have so many losses to re-do.
LOL Tide.
I’d like to petition a re-do of the Hendricks/GSP fight for today, at 5:00pm, by the playground.
Can the Astros get a re-do of the entire 2013 season?
Only if the Redskins get a do-over for everything since 1993.
Stros season ticket holder since 2000 here.
2013 was a best case scenario for the team. The farm system is bursting with talent (only franchise who saw every minor league outfit go to the playoffs) and the draft picks keep rolling in.
The new CBA insanely gives superlatively bad teams outsized advantages in signing these picks, so if your choices are: 1) be mediocre and get a mediocre draft or 2) suppress your best talent at the AA and AAA level and be really bad at the MLB level to get even more picks, you go with 2 every time.
2016 could see the start of 10 years of title contention.
2016?!? But I want it NOWWWW. (I like my title contention years like I like my flash fried buffalo.)
RAWL TAHD
Can UM fans get an unredo of the 2nd overtime of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl since it never should have fucking happened?
My Redo Wish List:
2005 Wild Card Game – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Carson Palmer’s knee gets destroyed and Jon Kitna takes over the biggest game in my fan life. I can handle a loss, but you cannot comprehend the sudden feeling that all my hopes now ride on Jon Kitna!
1985 Cincinnati Reds – Pete Rose – Give the Hit King another chance not to break baseball’s Greatest Commandment.
Super Bowl XXXVI – Patriots’ Last Drive. Lets give the Rams another chance to stop that Patriot dynasty before it starts.
Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XXIII – I’m an Bengal fan so I have to include this.
My Life from 2001 to the present – I think I deserve a second chance to avoid the mistakes that have made me the functionally insane person I am today.
That Alabama fans reflect their despair via an online petition, rather than by shooting someone or poisoning trees, is a positive sign that they are finally joining the 21st century.
Oh, don’t worry Jeff, they’ve shot people over the loss too. [deadspin.com]