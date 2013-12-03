Alabama Fans Are Demanding An Overtime Re-Do For The Iron Bowl (Still) (Seriously)

The epic 100-yard return by Chris Davis that put No. 4 Auburn ahead of No. 1 Alabama 34-28 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl is already being recognized as one of the craziest, most unexpected turns in college football history. It has changed lives, allegedly even ending one, and will live on forever in Tecmo Bowl form.

Alabama fans have been yelling ROLL DAMN SADNESS since the weekend, but cheer up! One enterprising fan has decided that an Iron Bowl loss didn’t happen at all, and is demanding that the folks in charge of football bring back the entire Auburn and Alabama football teams to play the overtime the Crimson Tide never got. Chris Davis was out of bounds, you see, but “sometimes you have to make wrongs RIGHT” and complain and complain and complain until your team wins.

From a petition on Change.org, spelling errors intact:

Chris Davis from Auburn was clearly out of bounds in running the missed field goal back for a touchdown in the 2013 Iron Bowl. There was way to much riding on this game for that to have been missed- a SEC Championship and National Championship. I think they should put together an overtime play for Auburn and Alabama. Yes, I know how impossible that sounds and how much trouble it will be BUT sometimes you have to make wrongs RIGHT and with so much riding on that game the SEC and NCAA needs to make it right for the players, university, fans, coaches, SEC and SPORTS in general. And if they don’t like the hassel then go out and make sure your employees, the refs, are not making such HUGE mistakes. And the refs needs to be punished for not even reviewing the play because it wasn’t even close- he was CLEARLY out of bounds. Its not fair to say that this is over and overtime can’t be played now just because of how much trouble this would be to put together. It was wrong….and you need to make it right regardless of the hassel. SEC and NCAA- do the right thing and make this right for everyone involved!!

What a hassel!

You’re welcome to go sign the petition if you are bad at dealing with sports losses, or if you’re into this weird The Crow scenario where the Crimson Tide have been wronged and a vengeful fan has come back from the dead to right the wrongs.

brb, starting a petition to get everyone in Major League Baseball back to replay that AL Wild Card game.