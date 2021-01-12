The 2021 CFP National Championship looked like it might be a competitive one after Ohio State tied the game at 14-14 after forcing a Mac Jones fumble deep in Alabama territory, but from that point the Tide outscored the Buckeyes 38-10, steamrolling their way to a 52-24 win and Nick Saban’s record seventh national championship as a head coach.

The stars for Alabama showed out, with Heisman winner DeVonta Smith racking up 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, before injuring his finger on the opening drive of the second half.

OH MY DEVONTA SMITH 🤯 That makes THREE TOUCHDOWNS for the Heisman winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u9qpKEKnTC — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Najee Harris likewise picked up three touchdowns, as he had 79 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving, with Mac Jones delivering five touchdowns through the air on a ridiculous 36-of-45 passing night for 464 yards.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the result in Miami was a mere formality, but that provided an opportunity no one expected for one of the Tide’s best players. Landon Dickerson, who won the Rimington Trophy for the best center in the country, tore his ACL against Florida, but was on the sidelines in full uniform for the title game (and served as their captain for the coin toss), and successfully lobbied Nick Saban to let him go on the field and snap the ball for the final kneeldowns.

What a moment 👏 After injuring his knee in the SEC Championship game, @Landon_2012 gets his National Championship moment. pic.twitter.com/lx5ZO04wlU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2021

It was clearly a big moment for Dickerson, who hugged everyone on the line as he entered the huddle and then carried Saban off the field once the clock hit 0:00. Dickerson will head off to the NFL with so many of his Alabama teammates, but it was a very cool gesture for Saban to let him get those snaps in a title game that he was such a big part of helping Alabama get to.