Tua Tagovailoa Gets His Heisman Revenge As Alabama Takes Down Oklahoma

While Alabama was viewed as an overwhelming favorite to take down Oklahoma in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, the Sooners had a glimmer of hope in the form of their dynamic offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Unfortunately for Oklahoma, while Murray was outstanding, he ended up getting outdueled by the guy who served as the runner-up for the Heisman: Alabama signal caller Tua Tagovailoa.

The Crimson Tide offense was dominant against the porous Sooner defense, while Alabama’s defense was able to limit Oklahoma from ever getting into a groove. When the clock hit zero, Nick Saban’s bunch found themselves punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff championship game yet again, coming out on top with a 45-34 win.

Alabama opened up the game by pouring it on, racing out to a 28-0 lead early on in the second quarter. The Sooner offense just was not on its game, while the Crimson Tide gashed them on the ground and through the air. Tagovailoa picked up a pair of passing scores, one to Josh Jacobs in which he mowed over an Oklahoma defender and one to Henry Ruggs.