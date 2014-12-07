Your First College Football Playoff: Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and…Ohio State

The college football playoffs have been decided and the verdict is in: Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State.
Somehow, magically, TCU dropped from #3 to #6 in the college football playoff discussion despite a blowout victory over Iowa State—and it appears as if Ohio State’s victory over Wisconsin was enough to convince the committee.
Wow.
Rather than controversy for TCU or Baylor, dump em both of since Ohio State won 59-0
Dear Ohio State:
Invest heavily in petroleum jelly.
Sincerely,
Your puckered dirt button.
Here’s a solution: Go back to the old, pre- BCS/Bowl Coalition 1980’s system where the Rose, Orange, Sugar, and Cotton Bowls are all played on New Year’s Day. This “playoff” system isn’t fun.
I’m a Florida State alumnus, and I didn’t get shit for winning the national championship last year other than more junk mail asking me for money.
This isn’t about who the best teams are, and it never will be. If Mizzou had beaten Alabama, the committee would have found a way to get them or MSU into the playoff. If TCU had beaten the Denver Broncos the committee would have found a way to drop them. This is, and always will be, about money.
Would be a lot more arguments under the BCS system.Would be a few less with an 8 team playoff.