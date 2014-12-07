Your First College Football Playoff: Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and…Ohio State

Senior Editor
12.07.14 5 Comments

The college football playoffs have been decided and the verdict is in: Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State.

Somehow, magically, TCU dropped from #3 to #6 in the college football playoff discussion despite a blowout victory over Iowa State—and it appears as if Ohio State’s victory over Wisconsin was enough to convince the committee.

Wow.

