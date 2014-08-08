Someone At Alabama Needs A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Tutorial

Wheel of Fortune is a simple, straightforward game. A contestant spins a wheel, asks for a letter, solves the puzzle, wins money. It’s a high-end version of Hangman, basically. So of course an Alabama fan screwed it up. Of course.
ROLL DAMN TIDE!
In fairness, they were pretty darn close. A ‘u’ here, a ‘u’ there, big deal ‘U’ guys. Let thee who hasn’t made an offseason spelling mishap cast the first stone (hold it right there Michigan State).
Oh I am sorry the phrase we were looking for was “FECK YE TEA BURNED”
Fock Alburn?
WHO THE FUCK WATCHES WHEEL OF FORTUNE ANYWAY!?!?
You don’t need no book learnin’ when you have the traitor Saban coaching. #geauxtigers
Come on. The guy goes to Alabama. He knows how Wheel of Fortune works.
He just can’t fucking spell.
He goes to Alabama.
I highly doubt Bama fans actually attend the University of Alabama.
Roll that damn tide.
Reminds me of the South Park episode…..
N_ggers
Clue: People who annoy you.
The guy from Alabama also doesn’t understand that one.
So much SEC in this thread.
The other thing that bothers me about shirts like this; the spaces where there are supposed to be letters filled in shouldn’t be the same color as the background spaces.