Someone At Alabama Needs A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Tutorial

#Wheel of Fortune
Senior Editor
08.08.14 11 Comments

Wheel of Fortune is a simple, straightforward game. A contestant spins a wheel, asks for a letter, solves the puzzle, wins money. It’s a high-end version of Hangman, basically. So of course an Alabama fan screwed it up. Of course.

ROLL DAMN TIDE!

In fairness, they were pretty darn close. A ‘u’ here, a ‘u’ there, big deal ‘U’ guys. Let thee who hasn’t made an offseason spelling mishap cast the first stone (hold it right there Michigan State).

RELATED: The person responsible for the shirt was closely related to this man from last night’s Wheel of Fortune.

 

[SBNation]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wheel of Fortune
TAGSALABAMAAlabama t-shirtauburnRoll Damn TideWHEEL OF FORTUNE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP