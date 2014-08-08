Someone At Alabama Needs A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Tutorial

Wheel of Fortune is a simple, straightforward game. A contestant spins a wheel, asks for a letter, solves the puzzle, wins money. It’s a high-end version of Hangman, basically. So of course an Alabama fan screwed it up. Of course.

ROLL DAMN TIDE!

In fairness, they were pretty darn close. A ‘u’ here, a ‘u’ there, big deal ‘U’ guys. Let thee who hasn’t made an offseason spelling mishap cast the first stone (hold it right there Michigan State).

