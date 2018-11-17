ESPN

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been dominant throughout the 2018 season and that excellent performance has propelled Nick Saban’s team to the status as an overwhelming favorite to claim the national title. In recent days, Alabama’s defense has been tremendous, pitching back-to-back shutouts against LSU and Mississippi State and, with that as the backdrop, the team entered Saturday’s tilt as more than 50-point favorites over The Citadel.

However, the Crimson Tide weren’t dominant prior to halftime. After Alabama scored a touchdown in the first quarter, the visiting Bulldogs scored a touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter.

The longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015 just came at the hands of The Citadel. pic.twitter.com/XuYv1ZsCX9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

At that point, the social media folks from The Citadel elected to take a victory lap.