The Citadel Took A Victory Lap On Twitter After It Scored A Touchdown Against Alabama

11.17.18 36 mins ago

ESPN

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been dominant throughout the 2018 season and that excellent performance has propelled Nick Saban’s team to the status as an overwhelming favorite to claim the national title. In recent days, Alabama’s defense has been tremendous, pitching back-to-back shutouts against LSU and Mississippi State and, with that as the backdrop, the team entered Saturday’s tilt as more than 50-point favorites over The Citadel.

However, the Crimson Tide weren’t dominant prior to halftime. After Alabama scored a touchdown in the first quarter, the visiting Bulldogs scored a touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter.

At that point, the social media folks from The Citadel elected to take a victory lap.

