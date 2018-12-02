Getty Image

It’s not especially surprising that Alabama won the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon, taking down fourth-ranked Georgia in a 35-28 thriller and almost certainly securing their status as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. But considering who was under center when the Crimson Tide came from behind with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win the game, well, this was nothing short of remarkable.

Tua Tagovailoa went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He played through it, but just looked off. Then, in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa rolled his other ankle, going down in serious pain and needing help off the field.

This led to Alabama turning to Jalen Hurts, who led the team during the 2017 campaign and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the year. However, after Hurts was pulled for Tagovailoa in the national title game last year, the Hawaiian gunslinger never looked back, winning the starting job this offseason and putting forth a Heisman Trophy-worthy campaign as the Tide went undefeated.

But college football has a weird sense of humor, and sometimes, history repeats itself in odds ways. This is why, with Georgia up 28-21, Hurts came in and won the damn thing.