Getty Image

Alex Cora, the manager of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, initially said he would visit the White House to celebrate the team’s latest championship. But now that plan may be in jeopardy, and amazingly it has nothing to do with the prospect of getting served cold fast food.

No, Cora has given a hard second look at a visit to the residence that’s become the fanciest venue for lukewarm burger consumption in the continental United States. But the issue at hand is not what a White House with furloughed chefs would serve the players that decided to go, but rather another on the long list of controversial things Trump has done.

Cora and some members of the championship-winning team took the World Series trophy down to Puerto Rico — an American territory — shortly after they dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers in late October. Cora is from Puerto Rico, and initially, he said he would visit the White House to represent the island with respect.