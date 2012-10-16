Alex Rodriguez Is Still A Grade A Poon Hound

Alex Rodriguez made $29 million this season. He’ll make $28 million next season, $25 million in 2014, $21 million in 2015, $20 million in 2016 and another $20 million in 2017. This is important to note, because if you share those numbers with any New York Yankees fans right now, they might stab you, so maybe keep this info between us. Their rage, of course, stems from the fact that the Bronx Bombers are down 0-2 to the Detroit Tigers in the ALCS and the man with the largest contract in baseball history flat out sucks.

And if Yankees fans were upset with A-Rod before, I can’t even imagine how they feel now, as the New York Post has revealed that after he was benched in the 8th inning of Game 1 on Saturday night, A-Rod was hitting on women in the stands. Rodriguez spotted the girls, wrote a note on a ball and had the ball boy give it to them, all while his teammates were doing the heavy lifting for a 9th-inning comeback.

“Alex was holding a pen and wrote a note on a ball which was thrown at the women by a ball boy,’’ the witness explained. “The girls, who had already caught two balls, seemed bemused at first and tried to hand the ball to another fan, but other fans noticed the note on it and yelled at them to read it. “The note asked them to write their phone numbers on the ball and throw it back,’’ the witness said. “One of the girls, with darker blond hair, wrote . . . on the ball and threw it back at A-Rod, who gave her a big smile.” “They exchanged a few glances after that,’’ as A-Rod took a powder while a pinch-hitter took his place at the plate.

But before we go casting stones at Ol’ Creeper, it’s important to note that Rodriguez cut off his live Ashley Madison show once Derek Jeter went down with a fractured ankle. Hey, a man’s gotta at least pretend to care.

The more notable aspect of this story, though, is that A-Rod is still dating former WWE star Torrie Wilson. Yankees fans can be upset all they want, but they still have 27 World Series titles. Wilson only has one heart.

Be strong, Torrie. Be strong.