Alex Smith Was Carted Off With An Ugly Looking Ankle Injury Against Houston (UPDATED)

11.18.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Washington went all-in on a quarterback change this offseason, letting Kirk Cousins walk in free agency to Minnesota and trading for Alex Smith from the Chiefs.

To this point, Smith has had a solid season, even if not spectacular, much like the team which entered Sunday’s game against the Texans at 6-3 on the season, leading the NFC East. However, while trailing 17-7 in the third quarter Washington’s worst nightmare came to fruition as Smith suffered a nasty right ankle injury while being sacked by two Houston defenders.

The injury was reminiscent of a former Washington quarterback who had his career ended on a similar play, as Joe Theismann immediately saw the similarities between Smith’s injury and his from exactly 33 years ago to the day.

TOPICS#Washington Redskins
TAGSALEX SMITHWashington Redskins

