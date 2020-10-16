One of the many joys of watching Jeopardy! is the chance that Alex Trebek will be forced to say something very unusual. It seems to be a running gag among those writing the show these days, as question-writers keep putting pop culture references and profanity into his clues.

The Jeopardy! GOATS, you may recall, loved when Trebek said “bitchin'” during the Greatest Of All Time Tournament in January. Other moments of Trebek reading clues have gone viral in recent months, but another moment of fun from the show was when people realized that Cardi B’s “WAP” fits perfectly into the cadence of the Final Jeopardy song. In a related viral moment, people are now officially vibing to Trebek singing lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion after a clue about the rapper was on the show earlier in the week.

Clare McNear, who is writing a book about Jeopardy! that’s highly-anticipated in the game show community, shared an edited video of Trebek essentially rapping the lyrics to “Savage.” The clip features Trebek reading the clue, but turns the reading into the actual rhythm of the song and continues the lyrics with other moments from the show.

this feels important pic.twitter.com/5UP92xsSnK — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) October 16, 2020

The video is actually from a Twitter account called @car_ideas, which is a very good I Think You Should Leave reference. On that page, you’ll find several different Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek mashups, including this supercut of Trebek saying “good for you” to contestants.

It’s also where another video you may have seen seems to have originated, which is a one-second clip of Trebek saying “DaBaby.”

It may seem unfair to misuse Trebek’s words like this, but the longtime Jeopardy! host truly does seem up for anything when it comes to clues on the show, so perhaps even he would appreciate the craftsmanship here.